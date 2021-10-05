Michael P. McMahon, 47, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, October 1,2021. Born in Darby, PA, he was the son of Michael P. and Joanne Nenstiel McMahon of Lancaster. Michael attended St Leo the Great School and Lancaster Catholic.
During his lifetime, he became interested in emergency services, and started as an EMT and then Paramedic. His interest then broadened to becoming an RN. He completed 3 masters degrees in nursing and the requirement to sit for his Nurse Practitioner Boards. He was presently pursuing his Masters degree in Health administration.
He practiced as an RN at Lancaster General, Hershey Medical, Shore Memorial, Delaware County Memorial and various travel nursing assignments. Michael enjoyed being an educator for the LPN program and adjunct for PA College of Health Sciences.
Michael reinvented himself again and flew with Delta as a Flight Attendant. He also was the manager for Greyhound in Boston. He was district supervisor for Krapf School Bus Services and a drove bus #8 for Brightbill Transportation in Manheim Twp.
Driving his routes was pure joy for 29 years. He felt it was important for each kid on his bus to have a great start each day. He would help with homework questions, tie shoes and listen to their stories. He was also Grand Champion of the School bus rodeo.
He loved camping and planning cruises for his friends. He had a 1974 Volkswagen that he cherished and recently purchased a Dodge Ram 6-speed.
He collected lifetime friends along the way from various walks of life. Two cities were special to him, New Orleans and Brigantine. Sweet tea and Coppertone were in close reach as he sat on the beach. He loved his camping weekends on the Lake. His friends became family. When he entered the room you just knew you would have a good time. If you needed a friend he would be there. He was a good uncle to his 15 nieces and nephews and godfather to 4. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings: Colleen married to Kevin Murphy of Havertown, Joseph married to Jocelyn McMahon of Lancaster, and Mary Kate married to Michael Walsh of Bel Air, MD.
Friends will be received by his family on Thursday, Oct 7, 2021 from 6-8 PM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. On Oct 8th, there will be a funeral procession to St Joseph Catholic Cemetery departing from Snyders at 9:30 AM, followed by a Celebration of Michaels life at the Conestoga Country Club at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions to the Lancaster County EMS Council, 101 East Franklin St., New Holland, PA 17557 Attn President Darrell Fisher. This will be titled the Michael P. McMahon Educational Lecture and Scholarship Program for the benefit of the Lancaster County EMS Council. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com