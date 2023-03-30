Michael P. Deeley, 53, of West Hempfield Township, beloved husband, father, stepfather, son, and brother, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023. Born in Nuremberg, Germany. He was the husband of Tima Z. Good, father of Nicole L. Deeley, stepfather of Eric J. Good, son of Frederic E. Deeley and Diane R. Dryden-Deeley, brother of Patrice Deeley-Reed and Kristine Deeley-Donnelly.
Mike worked as a network engineer for PennDOT in Harrisburg for many years. He was a proud member and president of Roses Rugby Club in Lancaster. His team will honor him with a moment of silence and retire the Number 1 jersey, Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1:00 P.M., home field Centerville Middle School. Mike was also a member of the IDLOUR Club and Veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Mike was a dedicated advocate for ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter. He loved working on his Corvette and hosting the most epic parties at his house.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his celebration of life service on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Trio Bar and Grill at 4:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Annual Walk, ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter on Mike or Tima's Facebook page. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com