Michael P. Andras, Jr., age 85, passed away at home surrounded by his family on Monday, September 11, 2023. Born in Hazleton, PA., Michael was the son of the late Michael and Mary (Viola) Andras and graduated from Hazleton High School in 1955.
After graduating high school, Michael went on to enlist in the United States Air Force. He was an Air Traffic Controller and served in Germany, Okinawa, the Philippines, Korea, Vietnam and the United States. During his service, he earned over 30 Air Force medals including the Air Force Commendation Medal, Armed Forces Expedition Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. In 1973 he volunteered for recruiting duty and became a member of the 2518th Recruiting Squadron of Harrisburg. From 1973 to 1977 he was the ranking enlisted member of the 2518th Squadron which serves PA., NJ. and N.Y. In 7 years of recruiting, SGT Andras accrued over 60 recruiting awards which include Most Outstanding Sr. Noncommissioned Officer of the year, Air Force Recruiting Service 1977 and 1978, Top Production Supervisor for PA., NY. and N.J. in 1977 and 1979. After 23 years of service, Michael retired.
Michael played the accordion in his own band called the "Musical Hits." He also enjoyed square dancing and collecting coins. His most cherished time was spent with his family, particularly his great-grandchildren. He enjoyed taking the twins out to eat and to play in the park and getting kisses from 16-month-old Bryn.
Michael is survived by his beloved and devoted wife, Janice Andras of Lititz; his daughter Celeste Olson (Joe Hirneisen) of Wernersville, PA.; 3 grandchildren: Carey Olson (Carrie); Shayla Andras and Alyssa Olson; great-grandchildren: Luna and Laine Miller and Bryn Olson; his daughter-in-law Bridget Andras and siblings Maryann Wagner (Dave) and Phil Andras (Martha) both of Sugarloaf, PA. as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his son Michael H. Andras and brother Robert Andras.
Family will receive friends on Monday September 18, 2023 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 East Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA. 17601 from 10 AM to 11 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 1 AM. Burial to follow at Memory Gardens in Ephrata.
