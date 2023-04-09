Michael N. Kuzma, 63, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on April 1, 2023. He was born in Lancaster to the late Edward T. and Patricia B. Kuzma. He attended St. Anne's Catholic School and Lancaster Catholic High School. He went on to graduate from Penn State University where he earned a bachelor's degree in biology. Michael remained a devout Catholic and was a member of the Church of St. Benedict.
Michael is survived by his siblings Edward Kuzma, Jr. husband of Bonnie, Kristine Kuzma wife of Peter Ferrara, and Thomas Kuzma husband of Cindy; nine nieces and nephews; and ten great-nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are welcome at St. Anthony of Padua Church (501 East Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602) on April 15, 2023, for a visitation at 10:00 AM where a service will be held at 11:00 AM. Michael will be put to rest following service at Saint Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, 175 Charles Rd., Lancaster. Donations in lieu of flowers in Michael's honor can be made to St. Anthony of Padua Church or to St. Benedict at 2020 Chestnut Hill Road, Mohnton, PA 19540. To leave an online condolence, kindly visit SnyderFuneralHome.com