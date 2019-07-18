Michael Murphy Tymon, 34, of Lancaster, was killed in an accident early Sunday morning, July 14, 2019. A fine Irish lad of proud lineage, he was affectionately known by a single name, "Murph." He was the beloved son of Dr. Tim and Eileen (Keegan) Tymon.
Murph attended Lancaster Catholic High School before transferring to and graduating from Vermont Academy in Saxon's River, VT. He always demonstrated prodigious illustrative talent and pursued his passion for the arts at Rhode Island School of Design. After college, Murph lived with his biggest supporter, his brother Keegan, in downtown Lancaster.
Murph was an avid athlete from an early age. He excelled at soccer and skiing but found his first love on the basketball court. The Tymon driveway became the gathering place for local hoops legends. The epic blacktop showdowns always featured Murph at the helm, calling the plays and often swishing the game-winner. He went on to play Varsity basketball at both Lancaster Catholic High School and Vermont Academy, where he captained the team.
Although Murph loved other sports, he was always most at home on the golf course. With a backswing like molasses and his signature sway over the putter head, those who knew him best knew him as a golfer. There are few courses between Harrisburg and the Jersey shore that haven't had the pleasure of hosting the famous Tymon foursome. Murph loved nothing more than to team up with his father and face off against their arch rivals: his brothers Keegan and Timmy.
But before the sports and beyond the tedium of the everyday, the undercurrent of Murph's life was always his artwork. An illustrator, a sculptor, and most of all a painter, Murph was a deeply devoted Renaissance man in the truest sense. His artwork can be seen around Lancaster City, most notably the stairwell mural at Tellus 360. His art is the embodiment of his very soul, and it will bear his spirit forth forever.
Murph's spirit also endures through his grandmother, Teresa (Abel) Tymon, his parents, Tim and Eileen, his siblings, Jennifer, Timmy and Keegan, his brother-in-law Thomas White, his many intimately-bonded aunts, uncles and cousins and an endless network of eternally-loving friends and family. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Marian Keegan and Walter G. Tymon, and his maternal aunt, Patricia A. Schaffer.
The Tymon family will be receiving bereaved visitors at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Friday evening from 4-8pm and again Saturday morning at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church from 10am-11:45am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church 501 E. Orange St. Lancaster, PA 17602 at 12noon with The Rev. Michael Culkin as Celebrant. Murph always loved the color blue, and looked damn snazzy dressed in it. Guests are encouraged to wear blue; good luck looking half as good as he did.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Michael's memory are asked to make a memorial contribution to The Demuth Museum 120 E. King St., Lancaster, PA 17602. The Demuth is where Michael hosted his first art exhibit. To send condolences to the Tymon family, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com