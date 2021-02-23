Michael (Misael) Jimenez, 83, passed away at his home, surrounded by loved ones, Friday, February 12, 2021. Born in Puerto Rico, he lived in New York, then Lancaster, PA.
Surviving is his wife of 61 years, Clarita; his sister, Isabel; his five children, Jeannette, Rose, Michael, Madeline, and Eric. Also surviving are thirteen grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and other adopted ones.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
Misael served as an Elder at El Leon de la Tribu de Juda and he was affectionately known as "Papa Mike" at Living Waters Fellowship in Brooklyn, NY, because he was a kind and generous father to many. He was a devout follower of Christ and an amazing example of a life full of faith; he leaves a great legacy of love.
Friends are invited to a viewing from 6 –7 p.m. and a service celebrating his life from 7 – 8 p.m. at The Lion of the Tribe of Judah, 52 W. Main Street, Leola, PA on Thursday, February 25, 2021. The burial will be private.
