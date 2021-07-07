Michael "Mike" W. Wenger, 85, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born in Rothsville to the late Michael and Jennie (Wenger) Wenger and was the husband of Mary H. (High) Wenger with whom he shared 61 1/2 years of marriage.
He was an active member of Hinkletown Mennonite Church, where he taught Sunday school and was on church council. He also took a mission trip to Alabama prison ministry which greatly impacted his life for Jesus.
Mike was a truck driver who drove over 2 million miles for High Steel Structures. In later years he worked for Crystal Springs and then Rocky Ridge Auto Sales. He volunteered for TNT Ministries and was a member of the Mountain Raiders Hunting Camp in Potter County. He enjoyed CrossFit with his trainer Chad Stauffer, flower gardening, reading and walking. He especially loved spending time with Jesus and his family.
In addition to his wife, Mike is survived by four children, Connie Wenger, Dawn, wife of Jeffrey Martin, Robin, wife of Roger Martin, Michael, husband of Donna Wenger; nine grandchildren, Matt, husband of Shanon, Michelle, wife of Cesar, Mark, husband of Katie, Shane, Taylor, husband of Hannah, Travis, Lindsey, Katie, fiancée of Josh and Michael; nine great-grandchildren, Alex, Mia, Bryce, Kalina, Everleigh, Ellis, Julianna, Emery and Cruz and five siblings, Kathryn Ebersole, Bertha, wife of Ben Brubaker, Anna, wife of Jack Huber, Paul, husband of Elsie Wenger, Marti, wife of Bob Harnish.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Joshua and seven siblings, Mabel Ristenbatt, Grace Ebersole, Laura Hoover, Norman Wenger, Mary Becker, Edna Kramer, Esther Wenger.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at the Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2031 28th Division Highway, Ephrata. An additional visitation will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 9 to 10 AM at the church, followed a memorial service at 10:00 AM with Pastor Glenn Sauder officiating. Interment will be private in the Hinkletown Mennonite Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank the staff at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital and Fairmount Homes Rehab for the kind and compassionate care of Mike during his stay.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions in Mike's memory may be made to Welsh Mountain Home, 567 Springville Road, New Holland, PA, 17557.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
