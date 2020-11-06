Michael "Mike" McCaskey, 70, of Manheim, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, October 30, 2020. He was born in Reading, son of the late Rev. Joseph and Mildred M. Douple McCaskey.
He was a graduate of Cocalico High School, LeTourneau University, Longview, TX and Covenant Theological Seminary St. Louis, MO. His career included pastoral work, as well as engineering, sales and as an Independent Consultant in the Bio-Energy Field.
He worked for Kodak in St. Louis, MO and Rochester, NY. He was administrative pastor at Webster Bible Church, Webster, NY and Director of Pocket Testament League, Lancaster. He also worked for Trane and Energy Works, Lancaster.
He is survived by one daughter, Rebecca (Jonathan) Wile, Columbia. One son, Matthew (Katie) McCaskey, Baltimore, MD. Four grandchildren; Ethan and Emma Wile, Columbia; Sebastian and Oliver McCaskey, Baltimore, MD. One sister, Marilyn McCaskey Mestler, Raleigh, NC. Also, six nieces and nephews and seven great-nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to Mike's Celebration of Life Graveside Service and Burial at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 A.M.
Donations can be made to: Calvary Fellowship Homes Benevolent Fund or the Central PA Food Bank at centralpafoodbank.org. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
A living tribute »