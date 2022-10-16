Michael "Mike" Joseph Riccio of Glenmoore, age 61, passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, October 7, 2022. He was the beloved husband of his high-school sweetheart Anita Deller Riccio and they shared 38 beautiful years of marriage. Born in Lancaster, he was the adored son of James P. Riccio and the late Erna Schopf Riccio.
He attended Villanova University, where he studied business. Mike had fond memories of his years at St. Leo, Lancaster Catholic, and Villanova. He loved sharing, and embellishing, stories of his adventures with his friends.
Mike's favorite pastimes were watching his Villanova Wildcats soar through the March Madness brackets and cheering on the Orioles at Camden Yards. Mike loved baseball and from an early age earned recognition as a fast base-running center fielder. As a dad, he spent countless weekends in the dugout dirt, coaching his daughters in softball. He enjoyed weekend camping trips and hiking with his son. Mike played countless games of cribbage with Anita, and he never let her win on purpose. Above all else, he loved being a dad and husband.
Mike was always the funniest (and usually the loudest) person in the room. He had a sense of humor that was contagious and he loved to play practical jokes on his friends and family. He brought out the fun in every situation.
In addition to his wife and father, Mike is survived by his children, Maria Riccio Boyle (Kevin), Teresa Riccio, and Dominic Riccio; two sisters, Deborah Scicchitano (Anthony), and Christina Stock (James), and a large, loving extended family.
A funeral Mass will be held at 5:00 p.m., Friday, November 4, 2022 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2835 Manor Road, West Brandywine Township. Family eulogy will begin at 4:45 p.m. Following the funeral mass, the family invites all guests to a visitation with refreshments in the fellowship hall at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Human Services, Inc. by Venmo - @HumanServicesInc or checks mailed to 50 James Buchanan Dr., Thorndale, PA 19372, Chester County Suicide Task Force, or the Honey Brook Food Pantry.