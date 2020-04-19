Michael "Mike" E. Bowers, 69, of Lititz, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Everett E. and Edythe Mae (Marquart) Bowers. He lived 17 years in Seaford, DE and 22 years in Northern Virginia until his retirement in 2017. He was the loving husband to Gail (Hoxworth) Bowers for over 48 years.
Mike was a graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School where he was the 1968 PA State Champion in the 880-yard run and was inducted into the J.P McCaskey Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007. Following graduation, earned his Bachelor of Science in Education from Millersville University. He enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Pennsylvania National Guard. While serving in the Guard, Mike earned his Master of Arts degree from Millersville University. He then began a long teaching career at Seaford High School and the Senate Page School in Washington, DC. Mike enjoyed reading and traveling but his passion was teaching.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Christopher, husband of Tracey Bowers of Bellwood, PA and his 2 grandsons, Alec and Adam; his brothers, James E. Bowers, husband of Donna of Florida and William E. Bowers husband of Julie of Lancaster.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date followed by interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations for the Good Samaritan Fund of the Brethren Village in memory of Mike.
