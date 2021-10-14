Michael M. Lynch, 72, of Mount Joy, PA, passed away at home on Monday, October 11, 2021, after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. Born in Lancaster, PA, Mike was the son of the late Bernard L. Lynch, Sr., and Leona (Hebden) Lynch.
After graduating from Lancaster Catholic High School, he served as an LCpl in the US Marine Corps and retired from Armstrong World Industries after 34 years of service.
Mike was married to his devoted wife, Carolyn J. (Neal), for 45 years and is also survived by his stepson, Clarence “Ren” Metzger, III; his daughters, Tiffany L. Lynch, and Shana A. Lynch; his brothers, Bernard L. Lynch, Jr. (Jean), and Patrick D. Lynch (Lynne); and many loving nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021, at 2:30pm at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 929 N. Duke Street, Lancaster, PA. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 1:30pm until the time of the service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 2350 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
Please visit Michael’s Memorial Page at www.TheGroffs.com