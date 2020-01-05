Michael Lyn Bair, Sr., 63 passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care of Lancaster surrounded by his loved ones. He was a loving father of three children. Michael was born in Lancaster on January 3, 1956 to the late Allen and Hattie Bair. Michael worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant and as a sanitation worker for most of his life.
Michael loved dogs and fishing and was also a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, most of all he loved his family and spending time with them.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Hattie Bair, his sister Carolyn Dixon (Carl), sister Antoniette "Toni" Bair, brothers Bill Blakely and Jan Bair.
Michael is survived by his life partner of 22 years, Betty Mullings, his three children, Lakeesha Bair-Myers (Robert), Michael Bair, Jr. and Renee Bair-Millet, his big brother Richard "Ricky" Bair (Vicki). He is also survived by seven grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and more nieces, nephews and relatives than you can count.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Friday, January 10th at 11:00 AM at Brethren Village - Wolfe Auditorium, with Pastor Wendell Yorkman officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Michael's name to Mt. Hope Nazarene Retirement Community, 3026 Mt. Hope Home Road, Manheim, Pa. 17545, where Michael was so meticulously cared for the last few months of his life. To send an online condolence please visit:
