Michael Lee "Mike" Getz, 68, of Duncannon, formerly of Newmanstown, died unexpectedly, Thursday September 1, 2022 at his residence. He was the loving husband of Maribeth (Ludwig) Getz, and they celebrated 46 years of marriage in June 2022. Born in Lancaster he was the son of the late Charles M. and Beatrice (Schlegel) Getz.
Mike worked in industrial maintenance at Science Press of Ephrata before retiring. He was a member of Lititz Church of the Brethren. Mike was known as "Mr. Fix-it" and always had a project going on. In his spare time mike enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife Maribeth is a son Matthew Getz companion of Jessica Senft, Mount Joy; two granddaughters Naomi & Adriel Getz. He was preceded in death by a brother Ronald Getz.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Mike's memorial service at the Lititz Church of the Brethren, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz, PA, on Saturday, September, 17, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a time of visitation with the family on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mike's memory may be sent to the American heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 00241-7005. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com