Michael L. Wilt, 46, Manheim, passed away suddenly on Monday, January 9, 2023 in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital. He was the husband of Gwen M. Wilt, with whom he would have celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary in April. He was born in Lebanon on March 4, 1976, a son of Virginia (ne Wilt) wife of Ken Bomgardner and the late John Breidegan.
He had been employed by Harold's Furniture and APR Supply. He was a member of the Union Waterworks Fire Company; served as Captain of the Waterworks Fire Police; was a member of the Lebanon City Fire Police and served as secretary of the Lebanon County Fire Police Association. His favorite times were spent with his family.
In addition to his wife and mother he is survived by a daughter: Bianca M Wilt; brother: Barry L. Breidegan and wife Bridget; Step-mother: Judy Breidegan; adopted parents: Dan and Cheryl Wilt.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in the Rohland Funeral Home, 508 Cumberland St., Lebanon. A viewing will be held in the funeral home on Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Union Water Works Fire Company, 2875 Waterworks Way, Annville, PA 17003.