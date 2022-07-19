Michael L. Weaver, 59, of New Holland, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was the husband of Lisa L. Rudy Weaver. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of R. Lee husband of Mary Weaver of Lititz, and Alice F. Houck Weaver Roney wife of the Rev. C. Michael Roney of Narvon.
Michael had worked at CNH for 25 years. He enjoyed trap shooting and spending time with his family.
Surviving besides his wife and parents are three children, Robert R. Weaver of New Holland, Robin L. wife of Joshua E. Hanna of Terre Hill, and Joshua S. Weaver of New Holland; three brothers, Mark L. husband of Trina Weaver of Reamstown, David W. Weaver of Lititz, and Ivan G. husband of Sharon Roney of Venice, FL; and a sister, Trina M. Roney of Waldorf, MD; a paternal grandmother, Anna E. Weaver of New Holland; and a mother-in-law, Jean D. Rudy Mowrer of New Holland. He was preceded in death by a brother, Matthew Weaver and a father-in-law, Samuel E. Rudy.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, July 21, at 7:30 P.M. at the Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland, PA with the Rev. Kris Pursel officiating. Friends may call the funeral home on Thursday from 6:30 P.M. until the time of the service. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence to the family visit www.GroffEckenroth.com