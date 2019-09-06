Michael L. Weaver age 53, of Mantua passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Born in Lancaster, he has been a resident of Mantua for 18 years. Mike was an Army Veteran and a Shippensburg University Alumni. Mike was a supervisor at XTL Inc. in Philadelphia and in his spare time he collected comic books, played video games and watched the St. Louis Rams and Philadelphia Flyers. He was a band dad and loved going to his kids sporting events.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Weaver (Nardella), two children, Nicholas and Marissa, his mother, Christine Weaver (Rineer), his brother, Brian Weaver and his wife Jen, his father and mother-in-law, Anthony and Patricia Nardella and his brother-in-law, Tony Nardella.
Family and Friends may visit from 9:30 am to 10:45 am on Monday, September 9th, at Church Of The Incarnation, 240 Main Street, Mantua, NJ where a memorial Mass will be held at 11 AM. Please dress casual. Military Honors will be held after Mass at church. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Memorial Fund for Nick and Marissa account # 437091949. Donate to any TD Bank by transfer, Zelle(use 8564492728) or Venmo. Mail checks to Kristen McMullen/Weaver Memorial Fund 1101 Mantua Pike,antua, NJ 08051.
