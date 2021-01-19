Michael L. Wanner, 62, of Mount Joy, passed away at home on Saturday, January 16, 2021 due to an aggressive form of cancer. He was a loving husband, father, and pappy. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Marvin C. Wanner and Arlene Wanner-Sload. Michael was the husband of Sherry A. Wanner. He was employed by T. Berry Trucking and drove tri-axle dump trucks.
Michael is survived by his wife Sherry and two sons, Brandon, husband of Lindsay Wanner of Maytown, and James Bigelow, companion of Kailynn Lake of Elizabethtown; one grandson, Henrik Wanner; one grandchild on the way; two sisters, Linda Fulmer of Columbia, and Sandy, wife of Richard Eisenberger of Columbia; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers, Marvin C. Wanner, Jr. And Richard E. Ruhl.
Funeral services for Michael will be private and he will be laid to rest at Mount Joy Cemetery. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.
