Michael L. Stoltzfus, 6 day old infant son of Abner S. and Salome Lapp Stoltzfus, of 263 Byerland Church Rd., Willow Street, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg.

Also surviving: 5 siblings, Jeptha, Daniel, Elizabeth, triplet brothers, Mahlon, and Melvin Stoltzfus, all at home; grandparents, Jeptha B. and Hannah Stoltzfus, Quarryville, Daniel G. and Anna Lapp, Paradise; great-grandparents, John and Malinda Stoltzfoos, Holtwood, Amos and Lydia Esh, Paradise.

Funeral services: private with interment following in W. Beaver Creek Cemetery. Furman's – Leola

FurmanFuneralHome.com

Plant a tree in memory of Michael Stoltzfus
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Furman Home for Funerals

59 West Main Street
Leola, PA 17540
717-656-6833
www.furmanfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter