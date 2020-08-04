Michael L. Stoltzfus, 6 day old infant son of Abner S. and Salome Lapp Stoltzfus, of 263 Byerland Church Rd., Willow Street, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at UPMC Pinnacle Harrisburg.
Also surviving: 5 siblings, Jeptha, Daniel, Elizabeth, triplet brothers, Mahlon, and Melvin Stoltzfus, all at home; grandparents, Jeptha B. and Hannah Stoltzfus, Quarryville, Daniel G. and Anna Lapp, Paradise; great-grandparents, John and Malinda Stoltzfoos, Holtwood, Amos and Lydia Esh, Paradise.
Funeral services: private with interment following in W. Beaver Creek Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
