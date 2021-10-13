Michael L. Smith, 56, of Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 9, 2021. He was the son of the late Paul R. and Regina E. Smith, and the loving husband to Cindi Smith for over 21 years.
Michael was a graduate of Donegal High School and worked in the restaurant industry for many years as a chef. He was a talented cook, but especially loved when he was making a meal for his family. Michael was employed at Arconic. He enjoyed all things Sci-Fi, was a skilled artist and loved camping with friends and family. Michael was also a member of the Liederkranz and was a Mason. Most of all, Michael’s true happiness came from spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife Cindi, Michael is survived by two children, Kristi D’Antonio wife of Craig, and Keegan Smith, two grandchildren, Karli and Joey D’Antonio, and 6 siblings; Paul Smith (Jean), Kenny Smith (Tiffany), Kevin Smith (Nancy), Dawn Gruber, Michelle Tyson (George), and Kristine Pugh (Mark), also brother-in-law, Jack Gallagher (Donna), as well as a host of beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Brian Smith.
A time for friends and family to gather will take place from 4-6 PM on Monday, October 18 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
