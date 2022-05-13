Michael L. Pennington, Sr., 62, of Lewistown, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022. Born on April 24, 1960, in Lewistown, he was a son of the late Paul E. and Nancy (Rager) Pennington.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by; his wife, Marsha (Welch) Pennington; children, Michelle Pennington, and Michael L. Pennington, Jr.; siblings, James Pennington, Tracey Pennington, and Anna Pennington.
He is survived by; a daughter, Jamie Strausser, of Denver, PA; two grandchildren, Michael Strausser and Kodie Horn; and one great-grandchild; and siblings, Billy Pennington, of Ephrata, and Helen Casner and husband, Steven, of Mifflintown; stepchildren, Raymond, and Matthew Hohl; and some nieces and nephews; special people, Teri Lauer, Jennifer Boyer, and Jeri Pennington
He worked as a welder for Spanco.
Michael enjoyed hunting, deep sea fishing, and cook outs with his family and friends. He was an avid Washington Redskins fan, and he loved his beloved Jack Russell's.
Per his wishes, no services will be held. Memorial contributions in Michael's memory may be made to an animal charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care of Hoenstine Funeral Home, 75 Logan St., Lewistown.
