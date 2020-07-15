Michael L. Martin, 55, of Denver PA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday July 9, 2020. Born in Ephrata PA, he was the son of Darlene (Groff) and Dean Oberly.
He was the beloved husband of Carol B. (Stauffer) with whom he would have celebrated 27 years of marriage in December 2020. Michael was also the devoted, loving father of, Samantha S., wife of Eric Michael Reedy, Charlene M. and Jennifer L., and the proud, dedicated and silly PawPaw to, Elliza Starr, Jeremiah Michael and Braxton Michael.
Michael was employed by NESL (Martin Limestone) for 15+ years as a Truck Driver. Michael was such a forgiving calm spirit, caring and giving man, a wonderful Father and the best PawPaw to his favorite people. He was a hardworking man who took pride in doing for others and loved just as hard. Anyone who met him was positively impacted by his gentle spirit. He was a faithful follower of Christ and attended LCBC Ephrata. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed being outdoors.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at LCBC Ephrata Campus, 6 Hahnstown Rd., Ephrata, Thursday July 23, 2020, 6-7:30pm followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 7:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Four Diamonds to benefit kids battling Cancer. Penn State Hershey Medical Center Children's Hospital. www.fourdiamonds.org