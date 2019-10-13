I was born to the late Paul and Doris Lilley. I married Audrey Lilley (Ellinger) 47 years ago. We had a daughter Angela who married Scott Groff. Angela had our 2 grandkids Kaitlyn and Andrew Davis. We had a son Christopher who married Ashley (Scheaffer) who gave us our grandson Tyler. I have a brother Paul (Ed) who married Holly. I graduated from Manheim Central High School. I worked for Electron Energy Corp. for 33 years and was a volunteer firefight and fire police captain for Salunga Fire Co. I am also an Army veteran. "My journey on earth may be done, but my journey in Heaven has just begun." Please send a donation to the Lymphoma Foundation. A celebration of my life will be done at a later date. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., Columbia/Landisville,
Michael L. Lilley
