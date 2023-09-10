Michael L. Lewis, 54, of Marietta, passed away on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at Penn State Lancaster Medical Center. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John C., Sr. and Susan A. (Frady) Lewis. Michael was the husband of Sherry (Abel) Lewis with whom he celebrated 27 years of marriage this past July.
Michael was employed at Greiner Industries as a steel receiver. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, and most of all spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Sherry, are two daughters, Ashley Lewis of Bainbridge and Ellie Lewis of Marietta; two granddaughters, Carter and Taytum Parsons; and four brothers, John Lewis, Sr. of Mount Joy, Barry Lewis of Mount Joy, Charles Lewis of Columbia, and Russell Lewis of Mountville.
A memorial service honoring Michael's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 4 PM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 3 PM to 4 PM. Interment will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »