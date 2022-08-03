Michael L. Escobar

Michael L. "Mike" Escobar, 65, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Dauphin County, he was the son of the late Louis R. and Irene (Mohn) Escobar. He was the husband of Michael S. Bartholomew, with whom he shared 33 happy years. Michael is survived by his two step-siblings, Steve Fleck of Lebanon and Deborah (James) D'angelo of New Cumberland; 3 sisters-in-law: Martha Bohner (William), Mary Hollenbach (Timothy), and Mitzie Kerstetter (Guy), all of Northumberland; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mike was a graduate of Lower Dauphin High School class of 1975. He worked for 22 years for Tapsco, Inc. After leaving Tapsco in Akron, he worked briefly for Primitives by Cathy and Planned Parenthood of York. Mike was a proud advocate for Equal Rights and helped establish the Harrisburg Pride Organization and the "annual Pride Picnic" at Knoebles Grove. Those close to him enjoyed his many phone calls and messages that he would leave for his family members and friends. Mike loved being out in nature, listening to music, going to the theater, visiting art galleries, amusement parks, and traveling, especially to Linn Run State Park.
Due to ongoing health problems, Mike has lived in the Skilled Care Unit of Masonic Village for the last two years. While there, he met his special friend Mason, one of the cockatiels that lives there. His husband would like to extend a special thanks to Mike's care team at Masonic Village and his team at DaVita Kidney Care.
"Those close to him, I could go on, you will always have a recollection, memory, or experience with Mike, good or bad. But knowing it was mostly good and to do good and he will be truly missed by his husband, Mike."
A Celebration of Mike's life will take place at Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 E. Main St., Mount Joy, on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 3 P.M. Family and Friends will be received from 2:00 - 3:00 P.M. Private interment will take place at a later date. If you are unable to attend Mike's services in person you can join a livestream of the service at rtmp://a.rtmp.youtube.com/live2. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 32 N. Front St., Sunbury, PA 17801, or to support a local arts organization of your choice. To register an online condolence, please visit Mike's memorial page at www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.