Michael L. Boyer, 66, of Columbia passed away on September 7th, 2021. He was born in Lebanon to the late James and Claire Boyer. Michael was passionate about antiques and was the owner of Old State Theater Antique Mall in Columbia. He was an avid golfer and was known to be a great storyteller. Michael will be missed for his endearing sense of humor.
Michael leaves behind his four children, Jason, husband of Cassandra Boyer of Labelle, FL, Jessica Boyer, companion of Brian Hunter of Naples, FL, Courtney, wife of Ryan Massey of Naples, FL, Alexander Boyer of Minneapolis, MN; three siblings, James H. Boyer of Danville, CA, Amy Boyer of Hilton Head Island, SC, Stephan, husband of Michele Boyer of Campbelltown; nine grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date and will be announced by his family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., New York, NY 10001 or www.alzfdn.org. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville