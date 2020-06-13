Michael L. Bireley, 65, of Lancaster, PA, passed away April 13, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born on April 14, 1954 in Lancaster, PA. He was the son of the late Ralph L. and Joan L. (Wimer) Bireley.
"The Best Big Brother, Ever" – Scott. He graduated from McCaskey High School in 1972. He also served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam from 1972-1976. Michael was a radio operator, stationed in Greece.
Mr. Bireley was employed by the City of Lancaster as a Housing Inspector.
Michael is survived by a brother, Scott Bireley (Julie) and a sister, Ann Zetti (Ralph); nephews, Zachary Bireley and Dominick Zetti and nieces, Amber Czerniakowski and Kasey Lofties.
Michael was predeceased by his parents, Ralph Bireley and Joan Bireley.
A living tribute »