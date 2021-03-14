Michael Krick

Spartanburg, SC - - Michael Scott Krick, 64, of 236 Bent Oak Way, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Ephrata, PA, he was the husband of Nancy Knight Krick and son of the late John Roger Krick and Edith Louise Snader Krick.
He was a graduate of Ephrata High School and received his B.S. degree in Industrial Engineering from Geneva College. He worked for 39 years in the frozen foods industry as a manufacturing, engineering and consulting executive. He held manufacturing leadership positions with Kellogg's, J. M. Smucker, Flowers Foods & The Schwann Food Company. He served as Director of Operations Consulting for Boyko, Inc., was Senior Vice-President for United Services Group and retired as General Manager of RNA Investments.
He was an avid fly fisherman, loved the outdoors, was a member of the Spartanburg Gun Club and volunteered with Hope Remains Youth Ranch. He was an active member of First Baptist North Spartanburg where he served as deacon, usher and was a member of the safety team ministry.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Kricket Ashley-Michelle Bushnell (Brandon) of Roanoke, VA; a brother, David Krick (Tricia) of Wellsboro, PA; nephews, Caleb Krick and Geoffry Knight (Laci); nieces, Sarah Krick Meyer (Andy) and Beth Knight; one great-niece and one great-nephew.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at First Baptist North Spartanburg with Dr. Michael S. Hamlet, Mr. Wayne McKinney and Mr. Robin Caldwell officiating. Social distancing and masks are requested.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First Baptist North Spartanburg, 8740 Asheville Highway, Spartanburg, SC 29316 or Hope Remains Youth Ranch, 1771 John Dodd Road, Wellford, SC 29385 or Gibbs Cancer Center, 101 E. Wood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com. Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC