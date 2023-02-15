Michael Kelly, 75, of Lancaster, died on February 12, 2023. He was born in Philadelphia on November 8, 1947 to the late Francis and Sarah (Cooke) Kelly. He attended Father Judge High School and Temple University before serving in the U.S. Army at Pearl Harbor during which time he married Marianne (Lutz). They celebrated 51 years of loving marriage on December 18. He then received a degree in nursing from Monroe Community College in Rochester, N.Y. Michael and Marianne moved to Lancaster in 1979 where he worked as an R.N. at St. Joseph Hospital before devoting himself to raising their two daughters. He later continued his caregiving with Visiting Angels until his retirement.
Michael enjoyed running road races, walking, noticing the wonders of nature, good literature, a variety of music (especially Bach), lively conversation, and laughter. His twinkling eyes, gentle smile, and wicked sense of humor will be sorely missed.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters Deirdre Loughridge (Conor) and Rachel Unger (David) and five grandchildren Noah, Blaise, and Artemis Loughridge, and Rosemary and Michael Unger, two sisters-in-law Rita and Marilyn Kelly and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by three brothers, John, Christopher, and Francis Kelly.
Visitation with family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 18th, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 AM at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601. The Rev. Thomas Meinert will serve as celebrant. Burial will occur immediately following the service at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery.
The family is grateful for the particular devotion with which Marianne cared for Michael in his final years and for the compassionate care he received in the Apostles Center at Homestead Village. Donations in Michael's memory can be made to the Homestead Village Endowment Fund (homesteadvillage.org) or to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org). To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
