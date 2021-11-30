Michael K. Watterson, age 62, formerly of Quarryville, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Neffsville Nursing and Rehab Center. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles Kenneth and Mary Ann Pickle Watterson. He was employed as a truck and heavy equipment mechanic for Henry E. Martin and Penn DOT.
Michael is survived by 2 children: Michael B. Watterson, Angie Watterson both of Lancaster, 3 grandchildren: Jimmie, Brianna, Elizabeth, 3 great-grandchildren: Zae'Veon, Zoella, Robert, and 2 siblings: Dennis L. (Tracy) Watterson, Sr., of Columbia, Kimberly (Earl) Byerly of Lancaster. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Sharon L. Watterson and a nephew, Dennis L. Watterson, Jr.
A casual visitation will be held at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville on Tuesday, December 14th from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. reynoldsandshivery.com
