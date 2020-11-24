Michael John Yanefski, 79, of Carnegie, PA, formerly of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. Born May 15, 1941 in Old Forge, PA, he was the son of the late Michael and Theresa (Biancardi) Yanefski and brother of the late Patrick Yanefski. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara (Smerdon) Yanefski, and his children, Michelle Yanefski (Andrew Moss) and John (Janell) Yanefski. In addition, he is survived by four grandchildren, Griffin van de Venne, Luka van de Venne, Jack Yanefski and Dirshaye Yanefski and three step grandchildren Wyatt, Emma and Barrett Stevenson.
Mike was the son of a coal miner and the first in his family to get a college degree, graduating from Penn State University with a Bachelor's degree in Engineering and going on to earn his Master's degree from Newark College. He worked as an electrical engineer at several defense contracting companies before retiring. Mike was a devout Christian who loved the Lord, loved his wife, and his children with all his heart. He was a man of few words, preferring to serve behind the scenes rather than being in the spotlight. He loved others through service, working the sound board at church, coaching little league, helping with algebra homework, and fixing cars, leaky pipes, broken appliances; all things his family relied on through the years. When he made time for himself, he most enjoyed being out on the golf course, watching or talking about Penn State football, or enjoying delicious food with his loving wife.
A funeral service will be held at Providence Presbyterian Church in Robinson Township on Tuesday, November 24th at 2 PM. A video service will also be offered. Interment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care, Robinson Township, PA. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at: www.PittsburghCremation.com.
A living tribute »