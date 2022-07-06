Michael John Lopatic, of Lancaster, passed away July 3, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital. He was born to Raymond and Francis in Harrisburg, PA.
Michael enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and the Millersville VFW Post 7294. He was a true craftsman and loved restoring antiques and instruments.
In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his wife, Chinh T. Lopatic, 5 children: Amber, Michael, Ramsey, Mayciann, and Coleby; two granddaughters: Samantha and Zayah; and one brother Raymond E. Lopatic, Jr.
Family will receive friends on Friday, July 8, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603 from 9 AM-10 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10 AM. Interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Monday July 11, 2022 at 2:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chinh Lopatic to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family at: SnyderFuneralHome.com