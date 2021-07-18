Michael James Hawthorne, 59, of Mt. Holly Springs passed away on July 7, 2021. Michael was born to the late James J. Hawthorne and Nancy J. Koser Hawthorne Brubaker on August 30, 1961 in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
In 1980 Mike enlisted in the Navy as an HT Welder. In his employment he was a Radiation Technician for nuclear power plants. In between the nuke work he was a jack of all trades and enjoyed doing many things. Some knew him as "Tuffy", Tommy John, or Michaelangelo. He was a lover of all animals and nature.
Michael is preceded by his father, James Hawthorne. He is survived by his daughter, Caitlen (Adam Slyder) Bair, his mother, Nancy Koser Brubaker, his sister, Stephanie (Bryan) Ehrhart, one granddaughter, three nieces, and his step mother, Naomi McCurdy, as well as many other beloved family and friends.
There will be a memorial service at Elizabethtown Borough Community Park Sunday, August 8 at 11 AM in Pavilion #5. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Operation Veterans Hope by visiting https://www.operationveteranshope.org/donate.html and/or Bethesda Missions 611 Reily St., Harrisburg PA 17102.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, 3125 Walnut St., Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. To share online condolences please visit: centralPAcremation.com.