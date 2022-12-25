Michael James Granbois, 82, of Lancaster, formerly of Conestoga, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Mike was born March 24, 1940 to Kenneth and Margaret (Reinhart) Granbois in Conestoga, Pennsylvania, the only child. Mike was raised in Safe Harbor Village (early childhood); the family farm in Buck, PA; and the city of Lancaster. He graduated from Bordentown Military Institute in 1959 and was a member of the wrestling and rifle teams.
He met his wife of 55 years, Virginia Lee (Ulmer), in 1966 and married her soon thereafter. In April of 1967, Michael began his lifetime career in the printing industry, working for R.R. Donnelley & Sons as a pressman for 35 years until his retirement in 2002. Michael enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and especially enjoyed Sunday dinners with his children and grandchildren. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hiking, and hunting. During his life he had keen interests in cars, horses, dogs, and firearms. His main intellectual interests were military history, financial markets and investing.
Michael is survived by his wife, Virginia; daughters, Kimberly (Jerry) Grabusky, Sherri (Michael) Trimble, of Providence Township, Kelly (Brian) Cunningham, of Strasburg Township, Michele (Anthony) Segro, of Manheim Township, son Michael (Katherine) Granbois, of East Hempfield; grandchildren, Julie Guenther, Randy Zercher, Keifer Baker, Jeremy Trimble, Taylor Trimble, Theodore Granbois, Cameron Trimble, Gabriele Segro, Luke Granbois, Sophia Granbois, Kirk Granbois and Anthony Segro; great grandchildren, Etta Elrod, AnnaMaria Baker and Zyaire Harvey; and numerous nieces and nephews. Michael was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 11AM at the Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. The family will receive friends from 10-11AM prior to the service. Private interment will take place at Quarryville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Michael's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter 9378, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
