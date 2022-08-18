Michael J. Zehr, 61, of Manheim, PA, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022. Born in Lowville, NY he was the son of the late Linda (Waugh) and Arthur J. Zehr. He was the beloved husband to Joyce (Roland) with whom he celebrated almost 40 years of marriage.
Michael was a member of Lancaster Evangelical Free Church (LEFC), where he was active in the Men's Ministry. He enjoyed fishing, reading, and watching football. Michael was an avid reader. Most of all he cherished spending time with his family.
Michael is survived by his wife, Joyce; his son, Shawn married to Beth, daughter-in-law Angeline; his grandchildren: Declan, Basil, Roscoe and Lillian; his brother James married to Ma Gracia, brother Wilbur married to Chiqui and sister Cynthia. Michael was preceded in death by his son Sgt. David L. and his brother Peter.
Family and friends will be received from 6-8 PM on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Lancaster Evangelical Free Church, 419 Pierson Road, Lititz, PA 17543. Funeral Services will be held at Lancaster Evangelical Free Church at 10 AM on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Friends and family will be received from 9 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Salunga Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to LEFC Men's Ministry, address above.
