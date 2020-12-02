Michael J. Wissler

On Sunday November 22, 2020 our beloved Father, Pop Pop, brother and friend passed away. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Oscar and Mary (Stumpf) Wissler. He is survived by his son, Michael D. Wissler husband of Jennifer of Ocean City, MD, daughter, Danielle Wissler Berardi of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Anastasia, Ainsley, Zoey, Lauren; brother, Carl Wissler husband of Peggy and sister, Patsy Styer both of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Vern, Mel, Merv, Jerry, Rodney and Yvonne.
Michael proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and fought in the Vietnam War. Along with his brother Carl he developed and owned many successful businesses including Car-Mic Enterprise and Brewers Outlet East. He had a huge personality and presence. You could always tell it was him coming because of his boisterous voice and the swag in his walk. He was an avid and successful poker player. Always ready for a game of cards. In his spare time he would travel, usually to warm and sunny destinations. He loved his family very deeply, always telling stories about his children and grandchildren. One of his favorite things to do was cheer on his granddaughter's softball team. He traveled to many different states, making great memories, to support the team. Over the years he became the teams Pop Pop. If Double Dutch Bus came on the radio he would crank up the volume and have a sing along. He was a wonderful and kind soul who made a lasting impact wherever he went. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011. A Service will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date due to COVID. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com