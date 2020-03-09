Michael J. Riordan, 93, of Lititz, died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Moravian Manor, Lititz. Born in New York, NY, he was the son of the late John F. and Charlotte Barry Riordan. He was the loving husband of the late Dorothea Beck Riordan, who died in August of 2006. Michael was an active and faithful member of St. James Catholic Church, Lititz, where he was a former cantor and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Manhattan College in 1950. In 1986 Michael retired from the Federal Health and Human Services Department. A veteran, he served in the United States Navy during World War II. Music was a very important part of Michael's life, especially barbershop music. He sang with the Friendship Fire Company and Off the Record quartets, Alexandria Harmonizers and Lancaster Red Rose Chorus. He was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins and Pirates fan. In his earlier days he was a passionate Brooklyn Dodgers fan and was heartbroken when the team left for Los Angeles.
He is survived by a daughter, Barbara, wife of John Corcoran, of Clifton, VA; a son, Paul, husband of Norma Riordan, of Gaithersburg, MD; six grandchildren: Sean, Christopher, Ryan, Michael, Kevin and Rebeccah; two great-grandsons, Timofey and John; a brother, John Riordan, and a sister, Charlotte Alsheimer, both of Flushing, NY.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Michael's Mass of Christian Burial at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Avenue, Lititz, on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Reverend Father James O'Blaney, C.Ss.R as celebrant. There will be a viewing at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Final commendation and farewell will be in St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery, Lancaster. Please omit flowers. Those desiring may send contributions in Michael's memory to: Moravian Manor, 300 West Lemon Street, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
