Michael J. Ranson, age 71, of Paradise, went Home to Jesus on Sunday, December 6, 2020. He was the husband of Teresa Brotzman Ranson, with whom he celebrated 48 years of marriage on July 1st.
A memorial service will take place at Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, PA, on Saturday, December 12th at 11 a.m. Inurnment service will take place in the adjoining cemetery. Family will greet guests outside following the graveside service. Those in attendance will be required to wear a mask and social distance.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Shivery Funeral Home to assist the Ranson family with funeral expenses. The service will be live streamed on https://www.youtube.com/c/CalvaryMonumentBibleChurch. shiveryfuneralhome.com