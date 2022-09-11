Michael J. Preperato, 64, of Malvern, formerly of King of Prussia and Lancaster, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Paoli Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Joseph R. and Gertrude A. (Musser) Preperato.
He was a graduate of St. Anthony's Catholic School and Lancaster Catholic High School. Michael received his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Lehigh University. He worked as an electrical engineer for GE/Lockheed Martin for over 30 years before retiring.
Michael is survived by his sister, Barbara J. Faller wife of Joseph of Fairborn, OH and brother, Thomas R. Preperato husband of Jackie of Mountville. Also surviving are five nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Julia Preperato.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Interment in St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 10-11AM at the church on Saturday. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to DirectRelief.org. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
