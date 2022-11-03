Michael J. Phillips, age 69, of Lititz passed away suddenly on October 28, 2022.
Friends and relatives are invited to a Celebration of Life service on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11 AM. at Grace Baptist Church, 1899 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603. The time of visitation to greet the family will begin at the church at 9:30 AM. Please feel free to wear "Biker attire" or anything comfortable.
Memorial contributions are being requested to the 521 Club Inc., 2400 Butter Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601.
There will be a Memorial Run on Saturday morning gathering at the church at 9 AM for any biker who would like to join. To leave an online condolence please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »