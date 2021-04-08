Michael J. Oatman passed away at age 49, on March 24, 2021 in Tucson, Arizona where he lived for the past 22 years. He was born in Lancaster, the son of James and Sally Oatman. Beside his parents, he is survived by his brother, Steven J., husband of Abbey M. (Etzweiler) Oatman of Lancaster; 2 nieces, Owynn and Hadley Oatman, a nephew, Reston Oatman, and aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Michael was a graduate of Lancaster Country Day School and attended Penn State Great Valley earning a certificate in Unix Administration. Through his company, Hey Computer Man, he provided computer services to the greater Tucson Area. He also was the owner/operator of the Internet Convenience Store in downtown Tucson.
In addition to his love for technology, Michael enjoyed writing music, performing karaoke, and exploring the Arizona desert. He was a strong advocate for the protection of the environment. He exhibited his great commitment to Tucson by serving as a committee member for a mayoral candidate, running for city council, and producing and hosting Illegal Knowledge, his long-running community awareness show on Tucson's public television station, Access Tucson.
Interment will be private in the Memorial Garden at the Lititz Moravian Cemetery with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers contributions in Michael's memory may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403