Michael J. Mowery, 62, of Ephrata, PA, unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was the loving husband of Kimberly J. (Geib) Mowery and son of the late Evelyn M. (Lefever) Mowery and Carl Mowery, Sr.
Also surviving are Michael's son, Jason (Jalisa) Mowery, daughter, Kelly Mowery, two grandchildren: Lexi and Carter Mowery; twin sister, Robin "Sue" (Brian) Schultz; two brothers: Carl "Stink" Mowery, Jr. and Donald "Donnie" (Connie) Mowery; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Michael worked as a maintenance manager at Lancaster Leaf and Tobacco. He was an avid golfer and played year round. He also enjoyed the outdoors and loved hunting and fishing. He thought he was a really good dancer when he danced to Grand Funk Railroad, always the life of the party. He also enjoyed taking runs on his Harley out on county roads and watching the Speed channel and the Golf Network.
Mike lived his life to the fullest always with a smile and he really cherished and adored his family, including the furry ones: Snowball, Hunter, Nala, Samson, Tessa, and Thunder. He shined as a father always supportive with great advice, was the best dad. One of Mike's favorite things was being a grandpa, he was lovingly known as either "pappy" or "happy."
Mike was an adoring and loving husband who dedicated his heart to making Kim feel loved and special. Always the gentleman, always loving, always there.
One of Mike's favorite spots was his hunting camp in Cassville, PA, sitting on the porch, tending the campfire, and watchin' for deer.
Although we don't have you with us today, we know you are having a great round of golf, a beer in your hand, and a smile on your face. Always will be missed, but never forgotten.
THERE WILL BE a celebration of life at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at https://www.cff.org/
A living tribute »