Michael J. "Mikey" Urban, Jr. (RN, BSN), 67, of Columbia, passed away at home with his husband by his side on September 14, 2022. He was born February 9, 1955, in Lancaster, to the late Michael, Sr. and Arlene (Dochterman) Urban, and lived most of his life in this area.
Michael graduated from Villanova University in 1977 and then began his long, exemplary nursing career. He practiced in many different areas of nursing until his retirement in 2020 from Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Michael was an avid foodie and loved to cook and eat. He was a tech enthusiast as well as a devoted cat lover. He adored his family and friends and treasured spending as much time as possible with them.
Michael leaves behind his partner and husband of twenty-five years Joseph W. "Joey" Lively, Jr. of Columbia; two siblings, Michele Walker of Houston, TX, and Philip Urban, Sr., husband of Jen of Shinglehouse, PA; nieces and nephew, Jessica, Amy, Heidi, and Philip, Jr.; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, Pa 17604 or Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 998 S. Russell St., York, PA 17402 in his memory. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville