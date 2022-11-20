"Do what's right, do the best you can, and treat people the way you want to be treated."
This was his favorite saying and perfectly sums up the life of Michael J. "Mike" Finegan, 71, who entered into Heaven on November 18, 2022 at home after a 5-plus year battle with metastatic colon cancer. Mike was born on Easter Sunday in 1951, and was the son of Joseph and Dorothy Finegan of Columbia.
Mike was educated at St. Peter's School, Columbia, and a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, class of 1969, where he was a member of the LCHS Crusaders Football team, a linebacker wearing jersey #75 under the coaching of Mr. Anthony DiPaolo. He furthered his education at DeVry Institute of Technology, Chicago, IL, graduating with an associate degree in Electric/Electronics. He was first employed at Grinnell Corp., Columbia, as an industrial electrician. He was then hired by Howmet in 1973, which became Alumax, Alcoa, and later Arconic as an electrician and telecommunications specialist, retiring in 2017 after 43 years of exemplary service. He was a member of the Alumax/Alcoa Retirees Association.
As a lifelong member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, Columbia, he served as an extraordinary minister, a lector, and a member and past president of the Holy Name Society, helping with many years of parish functions including Lenten Fish Frys, Bingo, Pigskin Blowouts, Cabarets, Bazaars, and all other church projects. In 2003 he received the Holy Name Man of the Year Award, of which he was very proud and humbled. He was also a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus, Columbia Chapter #2294.
Mike came up through the ranks of the Boy Scouts of America, reaching the highest rank of Eagle Scout in 1965 while a member of Troup 35. He was most proud of this achievement. He was also honored to receive the Ad Altare Dei (God and Country) Award three times. He was inducted as an Order of the Arrow scout in earlier years of scouting.
Another of Mike's greatest achievements, other than his family, was being one of the founding members of the original Columbia Community Ambulance Association formed in the early 1970s and was instrumental in purchasing the first CCAA building in the 200 block of Locust Street. He served in many capacities throughout the 1970s and 1980s. He held EMT, BLS, and CPR certifications. He was also an active member of the Vigilant Fire Co., and the Hambones, Susquehanna Fire Co. for many years.
In retirement, Mike enjoyed camping with his wife in their "home away from home", fishing, volunteering with Off the Streets Susquehanna Valley, Columbia Meals on Wheels, Power Packs Lunch Program, doing projects around the house, and serving his parish. He was an avid Notre Dame fan, having visited the campus and attending home football games many times. His most fun was spending time with his family either around the pool in the summer or hosting Saturday Notre Dame games in his Notre Dame "shrine". He enjoyed hanging out with his best friend and brother-in-law, Ron Worby, fishing, camping, going to Cabela's, or competing in BBQ competitions as a member of Ron's Susquehanna Blue Smoke BBQ team. Mike also enjoyed seeing the guys at the Monday Night Football games at the Bean Pod, laughing at their crazy stories and having a couple beers. He was famous for his many sayings and stories that he loved to tell. Mike was never too busy to help anyone who asked, no matter what it entailed. He was a "giver and a do-er." The word "NO" was not in his vocabulary. He was always the life of the party.
Mike is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Monte Ann (Cooper); his children Tim (Carolyn), W. Hempfield Twp.; Erin (Calvin Rutherford) of Lancaster; and Alysa, at home. His sister, Patricia Fischer (Vincent), Greenville, NC; honorary children Matt and Whitney Stoltzfus, Lititz. His grandchildren Bianca Welsh (Shane), Mount Joy; Dan Ricci (Carissa), San Diego, CA; Crista Ricci, Mickenzie, and Bailey Finegan, all of Columbia; Isaiah Stoltzfus, Lititz; honorary grandchildren Connor and Payton Stoltzfus, Lititz; and his great-grandson, Carter Welsh, Mount Joy, as well as nieces and nephews, and cousins. Mike was a special man and was loved by all who knew him. He will be missed by everyone.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on November 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2nd and Union Streets, Columbia, PA with The Rev. Augustine Joseph as the celebrant with a visitation in the Narthex one hour before the service. Interment will be in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Klinesville, PA. The rosary will be said by the men of the Holy Name Society at 10am.
Mike and his family wish to thank Nandi Reddy, MD, and the Blue Team at Ann Barshinger Cancer Institute as well as the nurses and the entire Red Team of Hospice and Community Care, especially Anna, for their excellent and loving care. God Bless you all.
Mike Finegan was a man of honor, honesty, and integrity. He was humble to a fault, a loyal friend. He was always ready and willing to lend a hand to anyone who was in need, and he was a man of great, unwavering faith. Our dear Mike, our "George Bailey", you will never be forgotten, we will miss you always; you were the richest man in town.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Peter's Parish, 121 S. 2nd St., Columbia, PA 17512 and Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville