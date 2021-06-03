Michael J. Manley, 77, of Lancaster, passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. He is the husband of Marilyn Brill Manley, with whom he shared 54 magnificent years of living the Sacrament of Matrimony. Born in Scranton, he is the son of the late Aloysius and Margaret Dougherty Manley.
Michael earned his BS in Psychology from the University of Scranton and his Masters in Counseling from Seton Hall University. He served as the Director of the Occupational Training Center for the Handicapped in New Jersey.
He was an active member of Historic St. Mary's Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and Marriage Mentor. He was a member of the lay community Our Lady's Missionaries of the Eucharist. He is remembered for his authentic love of prayer, writing books, enjoying a good movie, studying history, traveling, and generous portions of ice cream. He brought joy to all around him with his positive attitude, great sense of humor and contagious laugh. Most of all, he was a loving, self-less, faithful, and devoted Catholic man, passionately in love with his wife.
He was a husband full of joy. Whether in sickness or in health, in good times or in bad, the experience of realizing the action of God in his life, led him to be joyful and positive. His life was an adventure of living each day fresh and new. He is Beloved.
In addition to his wife, Michael is survived by his children: Michael married to Maria Manley of Morris Plains, NJ, Marika married to Andrew Ellis of Willow Street, Meghan married to Michael Lorenz of Lancaster, Melanie married to Tim Kondroski of Boonton, NJ, and Mary Bernadette married to Brendan Corrigan of West Bradford, PA; his 23 grandchildren, and his sister, Marjorie Manley, of Lake Ariel, PA.
Friends will be received on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 5-8 PM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA; masks are not required for attendance. Friends may call again on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 9:30-10:30 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA, with the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 AM. The Mass will be livestreamed via the church website at www.stmaryslancaster.org. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Michael's memory to Our Lady's Missionaries of The Eucharist, 640 E. Main St., Birdsboro, PA 19508. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com