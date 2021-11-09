Michael J. Lyons, Jr., 82, of Marietta, PA, formerly of Clarkston, MI, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born March 20, 1939 in Yonkers, NY, he was the son of the late Michael J. Lyons, Sr. and Eileen S. Lyons (Kiley). He was married 58 years to the late Louise E. Lyons.
In 1957, Michael served in the National Guard and then enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving until 1961, achieving the rank of Airman First Class. After being honorably discharged, Michael worked as a salesperson for the furniture industry in the Washington, D.C. area, before relocating to Michigan and starting a career with General Motors (“GM”), from which he retired after more than 30 years of service. While employed at GM, Michael obtained both his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees (Central Michigan University). His education and hard work enabled him to rise from the production line to employment as an industrial engineer. After his retirement from GM, Michael worked for several years as an engineering consultant for companies in the Detroit area, before relocating to Pennsylvania.
Michael was a member of Mary Mother of the Church, Mount Joy, PA. He was very active in his Catholic faith and had a strong devotion to the Blessed Mother and Saint Pio. He is a former member of St. Daniels Catholic Church (Clarkston, MI) and St. Benedict’s Catholic Church (Waterford, MI), where he served on the Parish Council and the Men’s Club. Michael also served on the Pontiac Catholic School Board (MI) and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Michael is survived by two daughters: Eileen T. Sopha and husband Richard of Rose City, MI and Karen M. Jaskot and husband Philip of Maytown, PA; a son, Michael E. Lyons and wife Kimberly of Clarkston, MI; eight grandchildren: Michelle, Anthony, Erin, Adam, Joseph, Kaeleb, Eric, and Angela; nine great-grandchildren; two brothers: Patrick Lyons (Colette) and Kevin Lyons (Patricia); three sisters: Margaret Alexander (Richard), Eileen Sullivan (Barry), Kathleen Fetky (Ron); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Mary Mother of the Church, 625 Union School Road, Mount Joy, PA 17552, at 11:00 AM. The Mass will be preceded by one hour of visitation at the church. The Mass will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0ILIuN549f6uAK_0hleD3g
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project: https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org or (855) 448-3997. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com
Arrangements entrusted to Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown, PA.