Michael J. Leschke, 52, died unexpectedly at work October 13, 2021. He was the fiancé of Lisa Runkle for 11 years.
He was born September 23, 1969 in Columbia. The son of Claudia Jean (McMullen) Leschke of Windsor and the late Michael J. Leschke, Sr.
Michael worked as a metal fabricator for Custom Precision Components and formerly had his own Home Repair Business.
A viewing will be 9-10 a.m. Wednesday October 20, 2021 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 902 Mt. Rose Ave., York. A funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Joseph Moore officiating. Burial will be in Silver Spring Cemetery in Silver Spring, PA.
Including his mother and fiancée, Michael is also survived by two sons: Michael J. Leschke lll of York and Mitchell E. Leschke of York, two granddaughters Leanna and Addison, a sister Shanna Lingafelt of Columbia and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Tails End Rescue, 845 New Bridgeville Rd., Wrightsville, PA 17368.