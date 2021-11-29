Michael J. Kranz, 74 of Manor Township, passed away on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy after a lengthy battle with cancer. Born in Lancaster on April 9, 1947, he was the son of the late John G. and Katherine Kirchner Krantz. He was the husband of Judith Lynne Geltz Krantz whom he married on November 1, 1969. Mike was of the Catholic faith.
Mike served in the United States Army from 1966 to 1968. He worked for Alcoa Aluminum for 33 1/2 years, retiring in 2002. He worked 15 years as a cold mill operator and 18 1/2 years in the maintenance rolls and bearings department. Mike also worked part time for Fleming Tile & Marble in Willow Street as a repairman.
Mike was a member of the Lititz American Legion, Post 56 and Amvets, Post 19 in Lancaster. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Greenhill Sportsmen's Association, Pequea Boat Club and National Rifle Association. Michael had a broad range of interests, motorcycle riding, boating, home projects and maintaining the landscape of their yard. Mike enjoyed being creative and took pride in special projects.
Mike will be deeply missed by his wife of 52 years, Judy. He is also survived by his daughter, Karen Lynne, wife of Ronald Ellmaker and grandson, Lucas Cole Ellmaker, all of Manheim.
Services will be private. Memorial remembrances may be made in Mike's memory to the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or online at www.dav.org. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
