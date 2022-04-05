Michael J. Kelly, age 62, of Ronks, PA, passed away at his home on Monday, April 4, 2022. He was born in Indiana, PA. He was the youngest of 6 children of the late Francis J. & Leona Buterbaugh Kelly.
In the past he had worked for Thompson Corp, the restaurant and bar industry, R.R. Donnelley and for the last 17 years he owned and operated M.J. Transporting providing transportation to the Amish community. He was a veteran of the Army.
A memorial service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 3214 Lincoln Highway East, Paradise on Friday evening April 8th, at 7 p.m. with a calling time from 6 p.m. until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
