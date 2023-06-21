Michael J. Daily, age 74, of Marietta, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, a patient of the Hospice Unit of Lebanon Veterans Medical Center.
Michael was born on Saturday, July 3, 1948 in Chester, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Francis W. and Rita (Crist) Daily. He graduated from the Sun Valley High School, Delaware County, PA in 1966. Upon graduation he enlisted into the United States Army, he served from September 1966-1969. He served with the 173rd Airborne Brigade in two deployments to Vietnam. His combat decorations include the Combat Infantrymen's Badge, Purple Heart and Bronze Star, with V device. His early career was in sales and marketing in the real estate industry. He also most recently worked in the auto sales industry until his retirement in 2018. He had a special wit and charm that endeared him to all. His impromptu comedy skits were classic and will never be forgotten. He enjoyed spending time golfing, was a lifelong fan of Philadelphia sports and perhaps most importantly loved being a father.
Survivors include two sons: Michael J. Daily, Jr. and wife Dawn of Dunmore, and Ryan Daily of Marietta, and his siblings: Patricia Lochhead of Amherst, NH, Francis W. Daily, Jr. and wife Paula, of Pittsburgh and Kathleen Johnson of Bloomsburg. He also maintained close relationships with the mothers of his sons, Sandy Williams, Scranton and Suzanne Daily Thompson, Marietta, PA. He was a very special uncle to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Allen Funeral Home, Inc.,745 Market at Eighth Street, Bloomsburg is honored to be serving the Daily family.
