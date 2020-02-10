Michael J. Canfield, 43, passed away February 6, 2020. He was an avid fisherman and expert tow truck driver, so if there was a fish to be caught or car to be towed, he was your man. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He cherished and deeply loved his wife Crystal, children Leah Ferguson, Jayda Myers, Cayden Myers, and Bella Canfield, sister Golda Reed, his brothers Matthew Canfield and Jason Harbour, and the rest of his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Valerie (Reed) Canfield.
A Memorial will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Refton Fire Dept., 99 Church St., Refton, PA 17568 at 5 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, condolences or donations may be sent to 110 E. Main St., FL 2, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by the Central Pennsylvania Cremation Society, Harrisburg.
